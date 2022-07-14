CM praises officials for ‘good performance’ during Eid cleanliness drive

LAHORE: Appreciating the administration and the staff members for making excellent cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha across the province, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz announced to give one month basic salary to the staff of LWMC.

The CM distributed appreciation certificates in a special ceremony among the selected officers of LWMC and sanitary workers.

While addressing the ceremony being organized at 90-SQA, the CM lauded the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and field staff of LWMC for making excellent cleanliness arrangements. He acknowledged that the concerned officers and the staff members made the whole Punjab neat and clean by delivering their duties with devotion and diligence. He urged them to work with the same zeal and spirit in future also.

Hamza Shahbaz maintained that best results came to the surface due to fully adhering to the cleanliness plan in letter and spirit. “We will make every city including Lahore a city of flowers with the passion of dedication, devotion and the spirit of service,” he said.

Earlier, CM chaired a special meeting in which the performance report of Eid-ul-Azha was presented to him. The performance of RPO Rawalpindi and CTO Rawalpindi was appreciated for making excellent arrangements for the tourists and maintaining smooth traffic flow in Murree.

It was informed during the meeting that the performance of Commissioners of Lahore and Rawalpindi divisions remained better than others with regard to making cleanliness arrangements. Bahawalpur division Commissioner obtained 2nd position relating to performance and Sahiwal division Commissioner got 3rd position.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi obtained 1st position with regard to performance, Deputy Commissioner Lahore got 2nd position and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur obtained 3rd position. CEO of LWMC Lahore obtained 1st position, CEO Rawalpindi LWMC got 2nd position and CEO LWMC Bahawalpur obtained 3rd position.

Kh. Ahmad Hasaan, Ch. Shehbaz, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, concerned secretaries and senior officials attended the meeting. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, CEOs of Waste Management Companies, Chief Officers of Municipal Committees and WASA officials attended the meeting via video link.

