55 feeders of Lesco trip due to downpour

LAHORE: As many as 55 feeders of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) faced tripping soon after heavy spells of rain in various parts of the city on Wednesday. Accordingly, power supply to the affected areas was cut off until the revival of the faulty feeders.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lesco Ch Muhammad Amin said the field staff had already been put on high alert to deal with any emergency situation after receiving a rain forecast from the local Met office. He said all the feeders were put in order soon after the rain stopped in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, he has appealed for cooperation from the consumers, saying they should stay away from electric installations during the rain. Also, he has advised to avoid illegal construction as well as business activities by street vendors under the high voltage wires and transformers of electricity in wet season.

According to him, consumers should keep a distance of 10 feet from high tension transmission lines during rains. It is also worth noting that the district administration has resumed energy conservation plan after Eid holidays in the city as per the previous plan.

