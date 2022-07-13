AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
Jul 13, 2022
Bowling Test-match length did the trick v England: Bumrah

Reuters 13 Jul, 2022

LONDON: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said bowling a fuller, Test-match length paid off after his devastating 6-19 secured their 10-wicket win against England in Tuesday’s one-dayer.

Bumrah’s career-best figures helped India skittle out reigning world champions England at the Oval for 110 inside 26 overs, a target the tourists reached in 18.4 overs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. “When we started the innings, we saw there was some seam and swing,” man-of-the-match Bumrah told reporters.

“So (Mohammed) Shami and I had a conversation and decided we should bowl a little fuller and try and bowl the Test-match length,” he said referring to his new ball partner.

“There was some help (from the pitch) in the beginning, and the wicket was also on the softer side.” Bumrah’s exploits prompted former England captain Nasser Hussain to call him cricket’s best all-format bowler.

“It will bring a lot of praise but I don’t get too excited by praise and too upset with criticism,” said Bumrah. “I respect what people say but I don’t take it seriously - whether it’s good or bad. I always try to keep a stable head.” The 28-year-old would not even call it his best performance in a one-day international.

“I don’t look at end results and judge my bowling,” Bumrah said.

Bumrah sets up India’s 10-wicket thrashing of England in 1st ODI

“There have been instances when I have bowled so much better than this and not gotten wickets. “I stick to my routine and accept whatever is the result.” The second match is scheduled for Thursday at Lord’s.

