AGL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
AVN 81.60 Increased By ▲ 4.40 (5.7%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.82%)
EFERT 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.56%)
EPCL 76.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.37%)
FCCL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
FFL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.8%)
FLYNG 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.23%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.61%)
GTECH 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.08%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
MLCF 27.50 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.01%)
OGDC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (5.22%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.51%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.66%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (6.68%)
TPL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
TPLP 20.76 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.43%)
TREET 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.72%)
TRG 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.77%)
UNITY 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.25%)
WAVES 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.34%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.04%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 80.2 (1.96%)
BR30 15,468 Increased By 380.1 (2.52%)
KSE100 41,863 Increased By 518.8 (1.25%)
KSE30 15,964 Increased By 236 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks close down

AFP Updated 13 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed in the red Wednesday as traders struggled to maintain early gains, owing to ongoing worries about a possible recession.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.22 percent, or 46.79 points, to 20,797.95.

Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent, or 2.83 points, to 3,284.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.93 percent, or 20.03 points, to 2,175.59. AFP

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks close down

Sri Lanka PM declares state of emergency, curfew

Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate drops significantly

Russia and Ukraine seek to break grain impasse in Turkey

On Kashmir Martyrs Day, PM Shehbaz highlights their sacrifices

4 terrorists killed at Datta Khel: ISPR

Oil edges higher after slide below $100

SBP appoints 12 banks as Primary Dealers for Financial Year 2022-23

Cut in oil prices likely as PM seeks summary

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

Read more stories