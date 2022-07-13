Hong Kong stocks close down

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed in the red Wednesday as traders struggled to maintain early gains, owing to ongoing worries about a possible recession.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.22 percent, or 46.79 points, to 20,797.95.

Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 percent, or 2.83 points, to 3,284.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.93 percent, or 20.03 points, to 2,175.59. AFP