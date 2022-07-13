AGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
ANL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
AVN 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
EFERT 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.11%)
EPCL 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
FCCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FLYNG 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
GGGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
OGDC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.11%)
PAEL 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PRL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
UNITY 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.95%)
WAVES 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,095 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,062 Decreased By -26 (-0.17%)
KSE100 41,356 Increased By 12 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,727 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lydia Ko headlines field for new $750,000 Indonesia golf event

AFP 13 Jul, 2022

JAKARTA: Major winners Lydia Ko and Kim Hyo-joo will be the star attractions when women’s professional tour golf returns to Indonesia for the first time in a decade next month.

World number five Ko of New Zealand and South Korea’s eighth-ranked Kim will head a 40-player field for the inaugural Simone Asia Pacific Cup, the first event in the country since the 2012 Indonesia Ladies Open.

They will compete over 54 holes of stroke play from August 18-20 for a total of $500,000 in individual prize money at the Pondok Indah Golf Course, Jakarta, the Ladies Asian Tour announced.

Their scores will also count towards a team event, where an additional $250,000 purse is up for grabs for 20 two-player teams formed from 15 golf associations across the Asia-Pacific region.

Other leading players taking part include six-time winner on the LPGA Tour Ryo So-yeon of South Korea, 21-time Japan LPGA Tour winner Lee Bo-mee and up-and-coming Yealimi Noh of the United States, who placed third at the Evian Championship in France last year.

Hong Kong’s sole representative on the LPGA Tour, double Olympian Tiffany Chan, has also signed up.

Shanghai tournaments cancelled for third straight year

The Asia Pacific Cup is part of the ambitious new money-spinning Ladies Asian Tour Series of tournaments that began last month and will include events in South Korea in September and Singapore in December.

The circuit aims to expand to seven tournaments in Asia in 2023 and 10 for the 2024 season.

Lydia Ko Kim Hyo-joo Indonesia golf

Comments

1000 characters

Lydia Ko headlines field for new $750,000 Indonesia golf event

FBR: cost of GST exemption 49.9pc of tax expenditure

IPPs shareholders: PPIB urges PD to help reinstate tax on dividends

12th Year Book of NBFI, MAP to be unveiled tomorrow

Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests, Rajapaksa dominance ends

Statement of accounts: ECP gives political parties a deadline

Oil edges higher; market wary of US inflation data

Protection against climate change fundamental right of citizens: SC

Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

Euro strikes dollar parity as eurozone recession fears mount

US, Japan agree to tackle currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

Read more stories