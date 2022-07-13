Post-Hajj flight operation to commence from 15th

ISLAMABAD: The post-Hajj flight operation was set to commence from July 15 (Friday) as the first Airblue flight, PA 741, carrying over 201 Hujjaj would land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport early (Friday) morning.

Similarly, the second Airblue flight PA 871 carrying over 200 Hujjaj would reach Multan at 22:50 same night, spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Umer Butt told APP.

Likewise, the flight operation from Madina would start on July 18. The nearly one month long post-Hajj flight operation to bring nearly 82,000 Pakistani Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia would continue without any break till August 13.

The returning pilgrims would be welcomed by the officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civil Aviation and concerned Airlines.

Five litre each Aab-e-Zam Zam would be provided to pilgrims at their arrival to the airport. Pakistan has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 travelling through private operators.