Man dies as flash flood hits localities of Tank

APP 13 Jul, 2022

TANK: Several localities were inundated with water leaving at least one person dead as flash flood hit the outskirts of Southern City of Tank, bordering South Waziristan.

Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, while talking to APP, informed that the Suhaili Nullah overflowed due to rainwater coming from nearest mountains of Pang area and the water entered into Nandoor and Pai villages.

He said the water flew through crops and also entered into the houses. The assistant commissioner, additional assistant commissioner along with the teams of Pak-Army, police, Rescue 1122 and health department were already in the flooded areas, the deputy commissioner said.

The rescue operation had been started in the affected areas while the assistant commissioner was also looking after the relief activities.

The district administration had also set up a control room for a better coordination of the departments.

When contacted, an official of Rescue 1122 Israr Khan informed that a cab driver named Tayyeb died in a roof collapse incident in Pai village. The rescue personnel had recovered the body.

The water had started descending in the areas while the collateral damages would be ascertained after the completion of rescue operations.

