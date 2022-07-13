Eid-ul-Azha generates economic activity of Rs329bn

LAHORE: Despite higher prices of the sacrificial animals Eid-ul-Azha generated an economic activity of around Rs 329 billion this year. However, the number of animals slaughtered this year remained the same as previous year due to inflation.

According to the initial break-up of estimates by the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), economic activity of Rs 325 billion was generated by the sale of 5.0 million sacrificial animals while hides & skins obtained from these animals generated a sale of Rs 4.55 billion.

However, if the expenses incurred on transportation of these animals, their feed and expenses on slaughtering are also added then the amount comes to around Rs 500 billion, said Agha Saiddain head of the Hide & Skin Improvement Sub Committee of the PTA while talking to Business Recorder here on Tuesday.

He said that every year an increase of 10 to 15 percent is registered in sale of sacrificial animals which could not happen this year due to higher rates and higher transportation and other charges.

Agha said that the Association had estimated that a total of 5.9 million animals were sold on this festivity which include two million cows, three million goats, 800,000 sheep and 100,000 camels.

“If we calculate average price of cow at an average price of Rs 90,000 then its sale generated an activity of Rs 180 billion, Rs 105 billion activity was generated by the sale of three million goats with an average price estimated at Rs 35,000 and Rs 20 billion activity was generated each by sheep and camel. Average price of camel was Rs 200,000 and sheep over Rs 25,000,” he claimed.

Agha said that hides and skin of 2 million cows generated an activity of Rs 3.60 billion fetching an average price of Rs 1800 per skin, goats hide generated activity of Rs 660 million with an average price of Rs 220 per skin, sheep hides generated activity of Rs 40 million with average price of Rs 50 per piece and camel skin generated activity of Rs 25 million with average price of Rs 250 per skin.

Regarding any impact of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) on hide and skin business, he said as it was reported only in cow and bulls so it had no issue with hides of other animals. He said, however, an increase in camel slaughtering was witnessed as people opted those on cows.

He said prices were higher in Urban centres while in rural centres animals were cheaper as shepherds do not have to incur any charges on transportation and other as they have to spent if they take animals to big cities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022