QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Tuesday imposed Section 144 in the province amid forecasts of more heavy rains.

According to the notification, under Section 144, people will not be allowed to go for picnic at rivers, dams and other areas.

Swimming in rivers and water streams will also be banned, it said, adding that the ban will remain in place for a period of one month.

Moreover, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday provided relief goods to the province.