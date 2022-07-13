Brecorder Logo
Pakistan

Urban flooding: Navy’s relief operation continues

Press Release 13 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in different towns of Karachi.

In the recent devastating monsoon rains and flash floods, Pakistan Navy provided all out support and assisted PDMA Sindh by rescuing locals stranded in flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations. Large quantity of flooded water was drained by PN rescue teams utilising own sources.

Pakistan Navy troops reached out to different areas of Karachi which include Mauripur, Punjab Chowrangi, Bizerta Line, Lyari, Saddar and Shershah.

Pakistan Navy is on high alert and has always remained at the forefront in extending humanitarian assistance during natural calamities.

