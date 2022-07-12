AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate climbs to 5-month high

  • Stands at 5.46% as nation reports one death in past 24 hours
BR Web Desk 12 Jul, 2022

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan climbed to a five-month high, hitting 5.46% on Tuesday, as the country battles an uptick in the number of cases amid Eid-ul-Azha.

The surge is primarily attributed to the new BA.5 sub-variant of Omicron.

According to latest statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 4,674 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, out of which 255 were positive.

One death was reported during the time period and there are currently 141 patients in critical state.

Covid positivity ratio declines

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued fresh guidelines in view of Eid-ul-Azha and urged people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent Covid.

The forum advised the people to stay indoors during the Eid holidays and observe precautionary measures in view of the rise in number of Covid cases.

Pakistan reports 805 new Covid cases

The notice placed special emphasis on wearing face masks, social distancing and avoiding shaking hands and embracing.

