Eid cleanliness drive begins today: LWMC distributing special bags among people for animal waste disposal

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is set to launch its Eid-ul Azha Cleanliness Programme on Sunday (today). As per the details shared by the company on Saturday, the LWMC has prepared a proper plan that will be executed with the help of all available and additional resources.

The LWMC has made special arrangements for solid waste management during the religious festival that focuses on challenges before Eid, during Eid and after Eid, with the aim of ensuring exemplary cleanliness arrangements for the people of Lahore.

All its staff members will remain on duty during Eid days to provide efficient cleaning services to the citizens. The standard cleanliness activities will focus on prompt collection, storage, transportation and disposal of animal waste during all three days of the festival.

In this regard, the company has set up 13 camps in cattle markets and 280 in union councils, besides 18 model camps from where the public can easily get environment-friendly waste bags and file complaints.

In order to ensure proper disposal of waste and to keep the city clean, the LWMC has already started distributing 1.5 million biodegradable bags among the citizens of Lahore. The department will be providing 1 million small waste bags and 0.5 million large ones. The waste bags will be made available free of cost from camps in all cattle markets, union council camps, zonal offices, major mosques and Eidgahs.

More than 12,000 workers along with a total of 1,088 LWMC vehicles will be mobilised for the purpose, which will remain active during all three days of Eid. Moreover, procurement of around 3,500 pickups for waste collection during the three days has been ensured.

These pickups will be deployed in all union councils of Lahore for the collection of animal waste. Other resources have also been mobilised for efficient waste collection.

The LWMC will also ensure the cleanliness of 190 ‘ijtimai qurbangahs’ by providing additional resources. In addition to containers, 110 temporary waste storage points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian) for animal waste will also be established.

The company will also collect animal waste from all private housing societies by establishing special collection points. The administration of private societies will be responsible for the collection of waste within their areas whereas the LWMC will collect and transport waste from the five designated points only.

Commenting on the plan, LWMC’s Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that the department is well-prepared for executing the Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operations. “We have already executed our pre-Eid cleanliness operation, including washing of 175 major mosques and Eidgahs, setting up of union council camps and distribution of waste bags,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022