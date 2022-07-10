AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eid-ul-Azha: OIC Secretary-General felicitates Ummah

APP 10 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha has extended his best wishes to the Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 1443 Hijrah.

He also congratulated all heads of the OIC member states on this blessed occasion. In a statement issued from the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah on Saturday, Brahim Taha observed that Eid came at a time when several member states were going through huge difficulties.

The Secretary-General prayed to Almighty to make this occasion the beginning of immediate relief that heals the spirit of the Ummah and gathers it to realize stability, peace, and prosperity in all countries of the Muslim World.

He also congratulated Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, for the successful handling of the Hajj season, and for providing the required facilities and services for the safe performance of the rituals, as well as the excellent care given to the pilgrims, ensuring their safety.

Eid ul Azha OIC Hissein Brahim Taha

Comments

1000 characters

Eid-ul-Azha: OIC Secretary-General felicitates Ummah

Chinese energy company threatens to discontinue import of Afghan coal

FBR projects 9.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

Eid-ul-Azha today

Relaxation from T&T system: Tobacco cos file another case against FBR in PHC

Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

Imran to address PTI rally in Lodhran tomorrow

No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

Federal minister Ayaz Sadiq quits

Senator Bugti escapes unhurt in bomb attack

Read more stories