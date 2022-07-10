Eid-ul-Azha: OIC Secretary-General felicitates Ummah

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha has extended his best wishes to the Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha 1443 Hijrah.

He also congratulated all heads of the OIC member states on this blessed occasion. In a statement issued from the OIC Headquarters in Jeddah on Saturday, Brahim Taha observed that Eid came at a time when several member states were going through huge difficulties.

The Secretary-General prayed to Almighty to make this occasion the beginning of immediate relief that heals the spirit of the Ummah and gathers it to realize stability, peace, and prosperity in all countries of the Muslim World.

He also congratulated Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, for the successful handling of the Hajj season, and for providing the required facilities and services for the safe performance of the rituals, as well as the excellent care given to the pilgrims, ensuring their safety.