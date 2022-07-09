Turkish President Erdogan assures 'steadfast support' for Pakistan in phone call with PM Shehbaz

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and assured Pakistan of Turkiye's "steadfast support" during its testing times, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the conversation, the Turkish President also offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan.

While recalling his recent visit to Türkiye and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the premier expressed his government's firm resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy, and other important sectors.

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Türkiye on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, President Erdogan also extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

The two dignitaries also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises.

PM Shehbaz said he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September this year.

Earlier on Saturday, the premier congratulated the overseas Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a tweet, he said that the holy day was a message of sacrifice and complete submission to Allah, stressing that Muslims across the world will have to play a collective role in helping the deserving and destitute.