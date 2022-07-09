AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Turkish President Erdogan assures 'steadfast support' for Pakistan in phone call with PM Shehbaz

  • Premier expresses resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment, and energy
BR Web Desk 09 Jul, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and assured Pakistan of Turkiye's "steadfast support" during its testing times, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the conversation, the Turkish President also offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan.

While recalling his recent visit to Türkiye and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the premier expressed his government's firm resolve to further enhance bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy, and other important sectors.

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Türkiye on the happy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, President Erdogan also extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

The two dignitaries also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises.

PM Shehbaz said he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September this year.

Earlier on Saturday, the premier congratulated the overseas Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In a tweet, he said that the holy day was a message of sacrifice and complete submission to Allah, stressing that Muslims across the world will have to play a collective role in helping the deserving and destitute.

Shehbaz Sharif Turkish President Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

1000 characters

Turkish President Erdogan assures 'steadfast support' for Pakistan in phone call with PM Shehbaz

Spoke to COAS Bajwa about ANF's role in fake drugs case against me: Rana Sanaullah

Heavy rainfall devastates Pakistan's cities

Muslim pilgrims perform Hajj's symbolic stoning of the devil

5 dead, 7 injured in road accident at Shakargarh

India fines Amnesty nearly $8 million after funding probe

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe returns to Tokyo

US, China top diplomats voice cautious hope in rare talks

Russians try to advance in east Ukraine; war in G20 spotlight

ECC informed about the ‘benefit’ of proposed move: Hike in gas tariffs likely to yield Rs666bn revenue

Read more stories