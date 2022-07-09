AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
5 dead, 7 injured in road accident at Shakargarh

  • Deceased include at least one girl and two women
BR Web Desk 09 Jul, 2022

A car and bus collided on Saturday, leaving 5 people dead and 7 injured at Shakargarh, located near Kartarpur in Punjab's Narowal District, reported Aaj News.

The deceased include at least one girl and two women. Rescue teams were reportedly shifting the victims to a hospital in Narowal.

In a separate incident on Saturday, four people died when a passenger coach and a loader rickshaw collided in Umarkot, Sindh.

20 die, 14 hurt as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

Four sacrificial goats were also killed in the incident.

Last Sunday, as many as 20 people died and 14 including women and children received severe injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine in Sherani district area of Balochistan.

6 killed in bus accident

In April 2022, at least six people were killed and several others wounded when a speeding passenger bus rammed into another passenger bus coming from opposite side on Jhang Layyah road.

