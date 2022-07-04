20 die, 14 hurt as bus plunges into ravine in Balochistan

QUETTA: As many as 20 people died and 14 including women and children received severe injuries when a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine in Sherani district area of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a Quetta-bound passenger coach from Rawalpindi carrying 33 commuters was on its way when it plunged into a deep gorge after its driver failed to control it due to over speeding near Danasar area of Sherani district.

As a result, 20 passengers including women and children died on the spot while 14 others suffered wounds.

Soon after the incident, local administration along with officials reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Zhob district headquarters hospital where the treatments were started.

The identity of the bodies of the deceased and the injured could not be ascertained so far.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Quddus Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

He directed the administration and the rescue officials to expedite their efforts. He also issued instructions to the authorities to impose a state of emergency in Zhob’s hospitals and provide the best medical facilities to the injured. The CM also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Adviser to Chief Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu also expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident of the Sherani district.

He also directed the relevant deputy commissioner to take measures to provide the best health facilities to the injured in the hospitals.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.