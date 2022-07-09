AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England coach McCullum not a fan of term ‘Bazball’

Reuters 09 Jul, 2022

England coach Brendon McCullum said the term “Bazball”, used to describe the team’s new swashbuckling approach to Test cricket since his appointment, is “silly,” adding that there is more to England’s style of play than all-out attack.

England, who had been mired in a run of one win in 17 tests, brought in McCullum as coach and named Ben Stokes as their new captain in May and the duo have made an immediate impact.

England have won all four tests since the pair took charge, crushing world Test champions New Zealand 3-0 in June before chasing down a record 378 against India this week.

“I don’t have any idea what ‘Bazball’ is,” McCullum told Australia’s SEN Radio on Friday. “It’s not just all crash and burn, if you look at the approach, and that’s why I don’t really like that silly term that people are throwing out there.

“There’s actually quite a bit of thought that goes into how the guys manufacture their performances and when they put pressure on bowlers and which bowlers they put pressure on.”

McCullum also downplayed the significance of the results England have achieved with their new approach, saying tougher challenges await his side.

England host South Africa in a three-Test series beginning in August and take on rivals Australia in the 2023 edition of the Ashes.

“I certainly wouldn’t say that we’ve changed the face (of Test cricket),” McCullum said. “All we try and do is play a brand of cricket which gives the guys the greaTest amount of satisfaction and gives them the best opportunity.

“We’ve also got an obligation to entertain. It’s been a tremendous month, (but) we know that there’s big challenges to come, one of which will be the Aussie boys, but we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing.”

England Test match Test cricket Brendon McCullum Bazball

Comments

1000 characters

England coach McCullum not a fan of term ‘Bazball’

ECC informed about the ‘benefit’ of proposed move: Hike in gas tariffs likely to yield Rs666bn revenue

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

US, China top diplomats voice cautious hope in rare talks

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

5 dead, 7 injured in road accident at Shakargarh

India fines Amnesty nearly $8 million after funding probe

Russians try to advance in east Ukraine; war in G20 spotlight

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Read more stories