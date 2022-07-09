Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has reported 19 more deaths and 10 injuries owing to flash floods triggered by monsoon rains in the past 24 hours, countrywide.

The flooding triggered by monsoon rains across the country so far has claimed 116 lives, injured 110 persons and destroyed 1,030 houses, the NDMA data said.

According to the NDMA, in the past 24 hours, seven more people were killed in Balochistan province owing to various rain-related incidents taking the provincial tally to 56 since June 14, 2022, when the monsoon rains started.

The NDMA has reported 11 more deaths from Sindh taking the provincial death tally to 22, one in Punjab, and one more death in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) taking the provincial tally to 18 deaths. According to the official data, the rain-related incidents have killed five people in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), four in Punjab, four in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and one in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Out of 110 injuries reported so far across the country, Balochistan has reported 57 injuries, KP 24, Punjab 10, AJK eight, Sindh eight, and GB four.

Out of 1,030 houses damaged 718 are partially and 312 are completely destroyed. In Balochistan, 472 houses are partially damaged and 198 are fully destroyed, in KP 223 are partially damaged and 60 are fully destroyed.

Similarly, in GB, 20 houses are partially damaged, in AJK two houses are partially damaged and 54 fully destroyed, and in Sindh one house is partially damaged.

The floods have also killed 1,326 livestock, of which, 741 in the AJK, 446 in Balochistan and 139 in the KP.

Pakistan, so far, has received 87 percent more rains than the average rainfall in the monsoon season. Balochistan has received 274 percent more than normal, Sindh 261 percent more, Azad Jammu and Kashmir received 49 percent more rains, Gilgit-Baltistan received 67 percent less rains than anticipated, Punjab 22 percent less, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 28 percent less rains.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) weather forecast for the next 24 hours, the country will witness scattered thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over south and southeast Sindh and coastal Balochistan.

Scattered thunderstorm/ rain of moderate intensity is also expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers, Islamabad along with Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and DG Khan Divisions.

Isolated thunderstorm/ rain is expected over the rest of the country. No flood situation is observed in any of the major rivers.

Under the influence of forecasted wet spell during 9th to 10th July 2022, flows are likely to increase in rivers, Ravi, Chenab, Jhelum (Mangla upstream), and Kabul. Flows are also likely to increase in the associated nullahs of rivers, Ravi and Chenab from 9th to 11th July 2022.

Light to moderate flooding is also expected in the hill torrents of DG Khan Division along with tributaries of River Kabul during the same period.

