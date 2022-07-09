AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Technical / strength evaluation of jetty: FOTCO asked to submit afresh its proposal

Mushtaq Ghumman 09 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has directed Fauji Terminal and Distribution Company Ltd (FOTCO) to submit fresh modified design in its terminal to handle 100,000 DWT (Deadweight tonnage) vessels as Supplemental Implementation Agreement (SIA).

FOTCO Jetty located at Kadiro Creek at the offshore terminal, Port Qasim was originally designed to handle oil tankers upto 75,000 DWT. FOTCO desired to evaluate the existing Jetting Structure to berth ships/tankers upto 100,000 DWT.

Secretary PQA, in a letter to Chief Operating Officer M/s FOTCO, has referred to FOTCO’s letter written on June 1, 2022 titled “enhance POL vessel DWT capacity berthed at FOTCO and said that FOTCO may provide afresh complete proposal for carrying out technical/strength evaluation of jetty and associated infrastructure for handling of 100,000 DWT vessel” and Full Mission Bridge Simulation (FMBS) studies as per international codes and standards. The proposal shall be reviewed/evaluated by PQA Consultant i.e. Nespak and subsequently approval of PQA Board be sought.

Interview with Adnan Samdani, General Manager – FOTCO and FTTL

Secretary PQA has further stated that FOTCO may conduct these studies for entire satisfaction of all the stakeholders. On receipt of these studies duly reviewed vetted by PQA Consultant, Supplemental Implementation Agreement subject to approval of the PQA Board shall be signed as the existing vessel handling capacity of terminal is 75000 DWT according to Implementation Agreement (IA).

Secretary PQA in his letter has suggested that based on terms and conditions of the SIA, FOTCO shall furnish design, drawings, planning for the modification/ alteration as per the international codes and standards. PQA Consultant shall review/vet the same. FOTCO may commence modification/alteration of Terminal as outcome of these studies. FOTCO is further required to prepare complete dossier with regard issuance of successful commissioning certificate in terms of the SIA for terminal’s readiness to handle 100,000 DWT vessels. PQA Consultants shall witness it and accordingly successful commissioning certificate shall be issued. POA Consultant remunerations shall be borne by FOTCO. Thereafter revised Notice to Mariners will be considered for issuance, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

POL PQA Port Qasim Authority FOTCO SIA Jetty

