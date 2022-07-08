AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
World

Australia foreign minister says China talks important first step

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

Australia’s foreign minister said bilateral talks with her Chinese counterpart on Friday, the first such meeting in three years, were an important first step towards stabilising relations.

“We’ve made decisions on the basis of our interest and China’s interest. It will take time and effort,” Penny Wong said in a livestreamed briefing, discussing a bilateral meeting with counterpart Wang Yi that took place on the sidelines of a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Bali.

Australian, Chinese foreign ministers to meet for first time in three years

Wang Yi Penny Wong G20 meeting Australia China relation

