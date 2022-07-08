US oil may retest resistance at $104.20

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $104.20 per barrel, a break could lead to a gain into $105.59-$107.82 range. The strong rise on Thursday may extend a bit on Friday.

A short falling trendline points at a target of $106.71 which looks doubtful, as the drop from $114.05 demonstrates impulsive wave nature while the rise displays corrective wave characteristic.

US oil may retest support at $94.71

Such a combination of the wave modes only suggest a steady downtrend which is expected to resume upon the completion of the current bounce.

A break below $101.96 may trigger a drop to $99.72.

Such a drop could be deep enough to confirm a continuation of the downtrend. On the daily chart, oil is riding on a wave (C), which is expected to extend to $86.11.

Even though the reaction of the market around the 76.4% projection level of $94.98 is stronger than expected, it does not necessarily mean a reversal of the downtrend.

The hammer on Wednesday and the white candlestick on Thursday suggest a further bounce on Friday.