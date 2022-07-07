US oil may retest support at $94.71

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $94.71 per barrel, a break below which could trigger a drop to $91.90.

The contract is riding on a fierce wave 3, which has briefly travelled below its 161.8% projection level of $96.10.

Other than a weak bounce, this support did not cause much damage to the downtrend.

Most likely, this wave could extend into $86.61-$88.84 range. Another projection analysis on a wave C from $114.05 reveals a realistic target of $91.90.

US oil may test resistance at $112.03

A break above $98.33 may lead to a gain into $99.72-$101.96 range. On the daily chart, oil is riding on a wave (C), which is expected to extend to $86.11, as it has travelled below $100.46.

Following the deep fall on Tuesday, oil seems to be stabilizing around $94.98 on Wednesday.

Whether it could achieve something will largely depend on a close above $100.46 on Thursday.

A close below $100.46 won’t cause much stir to the prevailing bearish sentiment.