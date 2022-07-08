AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan pressured by risk aversion, investors eye US and China data

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the dollar on Friday, giving up modest early gains, pressured in part by an uptick in risk aversion after news emerged that Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe had been shot.

Currency traders said safe-haven demand for the Japanese yen and the dollar rose after Abe was shot on Friday while campaigning for an election in the city of Nara, a government spokesman said.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.7098 per dollar, 45 pips or 0.07% firmer than the previous fix at 6.7143.

Yuan inches up on hopes China’s economy is regaining traction

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.6940 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7060 at midday, 45 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

The decline on Friday is also likely to push the yuan on course for a second straight weekly loss, down 0.06% to the dollar for the week.

Currency traders said safe-haven demand was a knee jerk reaction to the Abe news, adding that market participants are likely to quickly switch their attention back to fundamentals.

“Markets are awaiting US non-farm payrolls,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Investors are anxious to get the pulse of the world’s largest economy amid US monetary tightening and global recession risks.

“Diverging Sino-US monetary policy has not prompted large size of capital outflow from China, as markets are more worried about the prospects for the US economy,” said Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG Bank.

US non-farm payrolls figures are due at 1230 GMT.

Separately, markets will pay close attention to the release of China’s second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) and other activity indicators due next week, as the economy faced stiff pressure from COVID-19 outbreaks in spring.

“Most market participants remain doubtful or downright pessimistic on China’s near-term outlook,” analysts at Westpac said in a note.

“Taken together with the year-to-date trade and credit and investment data, we instead believe the June PMI reports point to a small but positive outcome for GDP in Q2.”

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 107.102, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.7071 per dollar.

Yuan Shinzo Abe People’s Bank of China

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan pressured by risk aversion, investors eye US and China data

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories