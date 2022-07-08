PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the energy task force has decided to announce the national solar energy policy on 1st August with implementation contingent on the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The meeting of the energy task force presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was given a detailed briefing on the steps being taken for the promotion of solar energy. The premier stated that solar energy is s a clean, cheap and environmentally friendly way of generating electricity and its use would help the country to deal with the problems of distribution losses, power theft and circle debt.

Power generated from solar energy would not only be cheaper but would also reduce the burden of dearness on the people, he said that we are launching Pakistan’s first comprehensive solar energy policy in view of these benefits, he said adding that this policy would be implemented in consultation with the provinces.

The premier further stated that the government is trying to make the country self-sufficient in the energy sector as the meeting was informed that a proposal to convert fuel-powered powerhouses in the country to solar energy is under consideration besides another proposal for the generation of solar energy on 2,000 feeders of 11kV is also under consideration the meeting was further informed.

In addition, a detailed review of the proposal to convert government buildings across the country to solar energy was taken up in the meeting. The meeting was informed that in the next 10 years, solar power plants up to 1,000 MW would be installed on government buildings which would be installed on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis. Moreover, suggestions for B2B Solar wheeling and mini solar grids were also considered.

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

The meeting was further informed that the solarisation of tube wells would also be done in the country and in this regard, a government-funded project to convert tube wells in Balochistan to solar energy is under consideration, through which 30,000 tube wells in the province will be converted to solar energy. The project will cost Rs300 billion.

The meeting was further informed there was also a consideration to provide solar power generation plants to the citizens, including the net metering facility. The prime minister directed that all the provinces should be apprised of these proposals and their views should be sought to ensure that there is coordination among the provinces in all alternative energy projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022