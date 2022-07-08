AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Zaheer Abbasi 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the energy task force has decided to announce the national solar energy policy on 1st August with implementation contingent on the approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The meeting of the energy task force presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was given a detailed briefing on the steps being taken for the promotion of solar energy. The premier stated that solar energy is s a clean, cheap and environmentally friendly way of generating electricity and its use would help the country to deal with the problems of distribution losses, power theft and circle debt.

Power generated from solar energy would not only be cheaper but would also reduce the burden of dearness on the people, he said that we are launching Pakistan’s first comprehensive solar energy policy in view of these benefits, he said adding that this policy would be implemented in consultation with the provinces.

The premier further stated that the government is trying to make the country self-sufficient in the energy sector as the meeting was informed that a proposal to convert fuel-powered powerhouses in the country to solar energy is under consideration besides another proposal for the generation of solar energy on 2,000 feeders of 11kV is also under consideration the meeting was further informed.

In addition, a detailed review of the proposal to convert government buildings across the country to solar energy was taken up in the meeting. The meeting was informed that in the next 10 years, solar power plants up to 1,000 MW would be installed on government buildings which would be installed on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis. Moreover, suggestions for B2B Solar wheeling and mini solar grids were also considered.

Pakistan invites Chinese firms to invest in renewable energy sector

The meeting was further informed that the solarisation of tube wells would also be done in the country and in this regard, a government-funded project to convert tube wells in Balochistan to solar energy is under consideration, through which 30,000 tube wells in the province will be converted to solar energy. The project will cost Rs300 billion.

The meeting was further informed there was also a consideration to provide solar power generation plants to the citizens, including the net metering facility. The prime minister directed that all the provinces should be apprised of these proposals and their views should be sought to ensure that there is coordination among the provinces in all alternative energy projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Council of Common Interests energy task force national solar energy policy

Comments

1000 characters

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories