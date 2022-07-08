Selected bank branches to open today

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has asked the banks for opening of selected branches on Friday July 8, 2022 to facilitate the customers.

In order to ensure the availability of banking services to trade & industry, in particular and public in general, during the extended holidays on the occasion of Eidul Adha, it has been decided that banks/ MFBs shall arrange to open selected branches, only on Friday, July 8, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. situated in close proximity of cattle markets, big cities, business centres, commercial markets & hubs, ports, etc. throughout the country.

Bank holidays

It may; however, be noted that RTGS System and Clearing through NIFT will not be available on the aforementioned date. Accordingly, all clearing transactions including foreign exchange conversion transactions will be settled on the next working day, i.e., Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

