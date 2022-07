KARACHI: M/s Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited has received a Notice of Public Announcement of Intention from M/s Novatex Limited through its manager to the Offer, Arif Habib Limited, to acquire control of 1,135,860,105 voting shares (75.01 percent of paid up capital) of the Company.

This intention has been notified to the Board of Directors of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited, a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022