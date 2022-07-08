AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Pakistan

Failure to attend meeting: PAC threatens to issue warrant for ex-NAB chairman

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday warned the former chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, of issuing a warrant, if he failed to appear in its next meeting in a harassment case.

Quoting human rights activist Amina Masood Janjua, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan said she had a day earlier accused, Iqbal, who was then heading the National Commission for Missing Persons of harassing a woman who had appeared at one of the sessions of the commission on missing persons. On Thursday, the former chairman NAB did not appear.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

