AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Threats’ to Imran’s pilots should stop, says Fawad

Zulfiqar Ahmad 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hours after senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders claimed that the pilots flying the chopper of PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers, party leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday demanded these kinds of threatening calls from unknown numbers – whosoever is involved in it – must stop.

Speaking at a presser, he said that threatening calls were being made to party chairman Imran Khan’s pilots from unknown numbers which must stop.

He also played a clip of the alleged call, holding his mobile phone close to the microphones on the table where he was sitting and termed the development as unfortunate and absurd.

In the clip he played, a man can be heard asking the receiver of the call to delete what is presumably a social media post.

“You will be picked up by 5pm tomorrow,” the unknown caller can be heard threatening the pilot of the former prime minister.

Fawad reiterated that this was unfortunate, and demanded that the authorities concerned must investigate the issue.

“There are only two big security agencies,” he added.

He said that recently, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa and the DG ISI had issued orders for their institutions to stay away from such matters.

“I’m optimistic these directives will be implemented...if people from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are doing this, I would urge its head to look at his institution.”

He alleged that calls from unknown numbers are made by two institutions, adding these calls from unknown numbers must stop.

“Fear doesn’t last long…Pakistan is not Burma”, he added.

He noted that martial law had been imposed in the country four times but had also subsequently ended.

“If you think you can rule the country on the basis of power, you are mistaken. There will be retaliation and the people will stand up,” he declared.

Chaudhry said that the current peace should be allowed to prevail. He added that holding early elections was the only way forward to rid the country of political instability.

Earlier in the day, Asad Umar claimed that the pilots flying Imran Khan to his rallies was receiving phone calls and being given threats.

“How low will they sink,” he questioned, without specifying who he was referring to.

In another tweet, he shared a poem by Martin Niemöller — a prominent Lutheran pastor in Germany who was outspoken against Adolf Hitler: “First they came for socialists. I did not speak. I was not a socialist. Then they came for trade unionists. I did not speak. I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for Jews. I did not speak. I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me”.

Shahbaz Gill of the PTI also made similar claims, saying: “The pilot of the plane used during Imran’s rallies is receiving threatening calls from unknown numbers. It seems that, in your eyes, there is no limit to the use of force”.

“You want to cross limits by using intimidation tactics but the nation is no longer afraid,” he said, adding “everything that was unknown is now known”.

“If Imran’s plane is damaged on the ground or in the air, the nation should remember who is doing all this,” he warned.

First private companies were threatened over offering their planes, he said, adding attempts were made to cancel our plans after planes were deliberately made to appear as though they were not fit to fly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Fawad Chaudhry PTI Imran Khan PTI chairman

Comments

1000 characters

‘Threats’ to Imran’s pilots should stop, says Fawad

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories