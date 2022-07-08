AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
Reshuffling in FBR

Recorder Report 08 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred and posted three senior officers of Pakistan Customs Service (BS-21-22) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the FBR here on Thursday, Abdul Rashid Sheikh (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22) Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation has been given a new assignment as Director General General of IPR (Enforcement) Islamabad. Later, Abdul Rashid Sheikh has been made Member, Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad through an amended notification.

Faiz Ahmad (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (Central) Customs House Lahore would now work as Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation and Ms. Rabab Sikandar (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Director General General of IPR (Enforcement) has been given new assignment of Chief Collector Appraisement (Central) Lahore.

Through another notification, the FBR has given new assignments to two senior officers of Inland Revenue Service (BS-20) with immediate effect.

Muhammad Taqi Qureshi (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner, (Enforcement-I) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore has been assigned to work as Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Zone-II) Regional Tax Office, Lahore.

Noman Malik (Inland Revenue Service/BS-20) Commissioner Zone-II RTO Lahore has been given new assigment of Commissioner Inland Revenue, (Enforcement-I) Corporate Tax Office, Lahore.

