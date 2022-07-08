AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canadian dollar strengthens as trade surplus hits widest in 14 years

Reuters 08 Jul, 2022

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rebounded and data showed Canada posting its widest trade surplus since August 2008.

Canada’s trade surplus widened to C$5.3 billion ($4.1 billion) in May, as higher prices for energy products boosted exports and imports decreased.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose after steep losses in the previous two sessions, as investors returned their focus to tight supply.

US crude prices rose 2.5% to $100.98 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3016 to the greenback, or 76.83 US cents. It traded in a range of 1.2981 to 1.3055.

Gains for the loonie came as the US dollar gave back some recent gains against a basket of major currencies and gains in chipmakers lifted stocks.

That helped calm investors after hawkish Federal Reserve comments increased the likelihood of a hefty interest rate hike later this month and raised fears over how much this could slow the economy.

Canadian Dollar Oil prices US dollar US crude prices

Comments

1000 characters

Canadian dollar strengthens as trade surplus hits widest in 14 years

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

May FCA: KE gets Rs9.52/unit tariff hike

Burden of hike in gas prices to be passed on to rich: minister

May FCA: Nepra allows Discos Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

PM-led body to unveil solar policy on Aug 1

Coal, LNG import initiated for power generation: Miftah

Pakistan among states facing most severe consequences of surging prices

Inflation may remain on the higher side: SBP

Policy rate hiked by 125bps to 15pc to cool economy, contain inflation, propel PKR

ECP suspends Punjab’s free power scheme till after by-polls

Read more stories