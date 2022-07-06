SC rejects Registrar Office’s objections on Imran Khan’s petition on NAB laws

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Registrar Office’s objections to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the recent amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, APP reported.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan conducted the in-chamber hearing of the PTI chairman’s appeal against the objections. Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris appeared before the court.

Justice Ijaz set aside the objections after hearing the arguments and ordered to number the petition and fix it for hearing in open court.

The former premier challenged the amendments to the NAB Ordinance in the Supreme Court on June 25.

As per the petition filed under article 184 (3) of the constitution, the recent amendments are in violation of the constitution.

The petition requested the top court to adjudicate upon a question of "great public importance with reference to the enforcement of fundamental rights of citizens under articles 9 (security of a person), 14 (inviolability of dignity of a man, etc), 19A (right to information), 24 (protection of property rights) and 25 (equality of citizens).

It said that the amendment is "a manoeuvre by the bulk of the holders of public office to assume control over and influence the impartiality of NAB chairman."

The Supreme Court’s Registrar Office had raised five objections over the PTI chief’s petition and stated that the petitioner had not highlighted what matters of public importance were involved in the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution so as to directly invoke the apex court’s jurisdiction under Article 184(3).

Subsequently, Imran filed an appeal in the chamber against the office’s objections.