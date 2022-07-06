AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
SC rejects Registrar Office’s objections on Imran Khan’s petition on NAB laws

APP | BR Web Desk 06 Jul, 2022

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the Registrar Office’s objections to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the recent amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, APP reported.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan conducted the in-chamber hearing of the PTI chairman’s appeal against the objections. Imran’s counsel Khawaja Haris appeared before the court.

Justice Ijaz set aside the objections after hearing the arguments and ordered to number the petition and fix it for hearing in open court.

The former premier challenged the amendments to the NAB Ordinance in the Supreme Court on June 25.

As per the petition filed under article 184 (3) of the constitution, the recent amendments are in violation of the constitution.

Imran Khan challenges NAB law amendment in Supreme Court

The petition requested the top court to adjudicate upon a question of "great public importance with reference to the enforcement of fundamental rights of citizens under articles 9 (security of a person), 14 (inviolability of dignity of a man, etc), 19A (right to information), 24 (protection of property rights) and 25 (equality of citizens).

It said that the amendment is "a manoeuvre by the bulk of the holders of public office to assume control over and influence the impartiality of NAB chairman."

The Supreme Court’s Registrar Office had raised five objections over the PTI chief’s petition and stated that the petitioner had not highlighted what matters of public importance were involved in the enforcement of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution so as to directly invoke the apex court’s jurisdiction under Article 184(3).

Subsequently, Imran filed an appeal in the chamber against the office’s objections.

Supreme Court PTI NAB law amendment

