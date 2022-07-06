PM Shehbaz orders inquiry over delay in Gwadar Breakwater project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday ordered authorities to conduct an inquiry into the delay in the Gwadar Breakwater project, criticising the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for causing "costly delays" in implementation.

Taking to social media after a conclusion of a meeting held today, PM Shehbaz said, “I ordered inquiry into criminal delay in Gwadar breakwater project.

“It baffles the mind how the PTI government ignored it (project) despite the availability of $445 million grant, $484 million soft loans and feasibility,” said the PM.

“Time for presentations is over. Time for action is now,” he said.

PM Shehbaz, while elaborating on the importance of Gwadar, a vital cog of the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, said that the development of the port city does not just pertain to infrastructure alone.

“Being part of CPEC, it has political, economic and strategic value,” he said, adding that turning Balochistan's backwardness into prosperity is the incumbent government's responsibility and mission.

Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Last week, the premier called for completion of development projects in Gwadar. Presiding over a high level meeting to review progress of development projects in the city, the prime minister then said that no further interruption in the projects of water and electricity would be tolerated.

The 1.2-million gallons desalination plant in Gwadar should be completed, said PM Shehbaz.

He said the network of pipelines for provision of water in houses should be immediately improved and an inquiry should be held for identifying those who were negligent and were delaying the projects. The PM also said a report should be presented in the next three weeks regarding the solar projects of 62 megawatts.