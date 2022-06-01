ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.63%)
Development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone discussed

Press Release 01 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Zhang Baozhong, Chairman China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division, today.

Federal Minister Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to Zhang Baozhong and highlighted deep-rooted friendly ties between Pakistan and China. Federal Minister further shared that the development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone area as important node of CPEC has huge potential for economic development and progress of the region.

Moreover, the Finance Minister lauded the technical support provided by the Chinese company for development of region’s most strategically well located port of Pakistan.

Chairman Zhang Baozhong acknowledged the significant opportunities and enormous potential of Gwadar deep sea port in the economic prosperity of Pakistan and the region and shared that their company is interested in enhancement of further cooperation in fields of maritime and logistics. He also elaborated on the development of Gwadar port and is looking forward for further cooperation from the government.

Chinese firms’ ‘woes’ invoke ‘Shehbaz speed’

The meeting also discussed and took decisions on important issues for the development of port and broadening the mutual cooperation.

The Finance Minister appreciated the endeavours of the company and assured complete support and cooperation by the present government in deepening the economic, trade and investment cooperation.

