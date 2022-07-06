AGL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.19%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.27%)
AVN 77.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.52%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
EPCL 74.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.45%)
FCCL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FLYNG 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.47%)
PAEL 15.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 28.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
TRG 77.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1%)
UNITY 19.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.73%)
BR100 4,072 Increased By 15.3 (0.38%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -16.8 (-0.11%)
KSE100 41,160 Increased By 57.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 25.2 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares gain on finance, consumer boost after overnight oil selloff

Reuters 06 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares posted their best session in two weeks on Wednesday as finance and consumer goods stocks gained, with an overnight slide in crude prices soothing some inflation worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.13% to 15,989.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.16% to 53,750.95, with both indexes marking their best session since June 21.

Crude oil prices tumbled 9% on Tuesday, hit by worries of demand destruction, before clawing back some losses on Wednesday. Lower crude prices benefit India, the world’s third-largest importer of oil.

Inflation and interest rate hikes aimed at combating surging prices have weighed on the Nifty and the Sensex in the first half of 2022, with the indexes down nearly 8% so far this year.

Indian shares end lower, rupees hits fresh record low

The Nifty FMCG index was the best performing subindex on Wednesday, up 2.64%, helped in part by tumbling palm oil prices and as Britannia Industries surged 4.8% in its best session since July 2020.

The Nifty Financial Services index climbed 1.6%, with non-bank lender Bajaj Finance advancing 4.5% after reporting strong loan additions in the June-quarter.

Shares of domestic explorers Oil & Natural Gas Corp and Oil India slid 5.1% and 8.6%, respectively, following a slump in oil prices. Oil producers have been under pressure since last week following the government’s move to impose a windfall tax.

Spicejet shares swung in volatile trade after the aviation regulator issued a notice to the airline over safety lapses. The stock closed 2.3% higher after falling up to 4.2% earlier in the session.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares gain on finance, consumer boost after overnight oil selloff

Rupee falls again, closes near 208 against US dollar

'National tragedy': Monsoon rains have claimed 77 lives, says Sherry Rehman

PM Shehbaz directs to simplify person-to-govt payments system

KSE-100 ends with marginal gain in lacklustre session

PAC recommends cut in petrol price due to drop in international rates

India's export curbs, tax hike to exacerbate global diesel, gasoline shortage

Making public recording or video that exposes crime not illegal: Rana Sanaullah

China extends record imports of Russian oil into June, cuts Saudi supply

Copper tumbles to near 20-month low as recession fears grip market

Oil prices bounce back from Tuesday tumble as supply concerns return

Read more stories