ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Indian shares end lower, rupees hits fresh record low

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares closed lower on Tuesday, giving up more than 1% gains made during the day, as investor sentiment soured in global markets, while rupee hit a fresh record low on concerns of a bigger current account deficit.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended down 0.15% at 15,810.85, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.2% to 53,134.35. Both the indexes had gained over 1% in morning trade.

U.S. stock futures and European shares fell, while the euro sank to a two-decade low versus the dollar.

The Nifty IT index fell 0.7%.

“The U.S. markets were closed on Monday and are starting in negative territory. It is getting cascaded to European markets as well, which might have driven investors in domestic markets to take profits,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Indian shares rise as lower commodity prices lift consumer stocks

“The rupee hitting new lows has become constant and there is caution with earnings season setting. The moment investors see markets turning, it triggers a notion that they should also book profits before it evaporates,” Mishra said.

The Nifty’s volatility index, which indicates traders’ expectations about market instability over the next 30 days, was down 0.9% at 20.7875.

Among individual gainers, PTC India Financial Services jumped nearly 20% after the non-banking financial company said an independent audit issued a “satisfactory report” after deeming that the company maintained sufficient transparency.

PTC India Financial has been under the Indian market regulator’s radar for corporate governance issues.

Marksans Pharma soared 17.8% after a proposal for a share buyback.

ITC Ltd, which rose over 3% in the previous session, fell 1.7% and was the top loser in Nifty 50 index.

