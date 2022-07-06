ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
Jul 06, 2022
Pakistan

Rain-related incidents in Quetta claim 11 lives

NNI 06 Jul, 2022

QUETTA: At least 11 people including a child lost their lives and 20 others were injured in roof collapse and electrocution incidents in Quetta’s Saryab Road area and near the eastern bypass due to heavy rain.

During the first spell of monsoon rains in Balochistan, heavy and light rains are continuing in different cities.

According to deputy commissioner Machh, more than 40 families have been affected by unfortunate rain-related incidents. Five coal miners were swept away by flash floods. Two of them were rescued. A rescue operation to find the other three was underway till the filing of this story.

At least 95 feeders tripped in Quetta city and telephone lines were damaged. In Khuzdar district’s Tehsil Nall, one youngster lost his live in a flash flood as well.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority, district administration, Levies, and Frontier Corps personnel are engaged in relief work.

