Jul 06, 2022
Pakistan

PFA lodges FIRs against two juice manufacturing factories

Recorder Report 06 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday barred two juice factories situated on Sheikhupura road from production and lodged the first information reports against these food business operators besides discarding thousands of kilograms of expired beverages.

The action was taken against both units during the inspection operation of juice factories. The PFA discarded 5,500 litres of expired juices and 80kg of fungus-infested expired mango pulp while visiting both factories.

The DG PFA said the teams also witnessed abundance of insects and stinky environment.

He said that emergency prohibition orders (EPOs) were imposed over failure to meet the provincial food regulations. Jadoon said use of spurious drinks prepared without formulas lead to stomach ulcer, cancer and other diseases.

