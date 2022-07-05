Incumbent rulers will offer bases to US, recognise Israel if given chance: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday criticised the incumbent government and its supporters, saying that if given a chance, they will not only offer [military] bases to the United States but recognise Israel as well, Aaj News reported.

"If these people get a chance to recognise Israel, offer bases to the US, and join a new American war on terror, they will do it," he said while addressing a press conference at his residence in Bani Gala.

The former premier alleged that the incumbent rulers were ready to "dig graves of the Kashmiris' sacrifices" in a bid to improve relationship with India.

“They are ready to sacrifice anything for money," he stated.

Stepping up the criticism, Imran Khan said that the government and its handlers will not purchase oil from Russia because they are afraid of the US.

"Their interests are not aligned with Pakistan's interests," he alleged.

"They have no link with the ideology of Pakistan because their ideology is money."

The former premier also claimed that journalists were being harassed in the country for telling the truth and supporting his political party.

Naming a number of journalists, allegedly facing persecution, he said: “They are facing the worst form of fascism for telling the truth.”

However, he cautioned that in the age of social media, information cannot be stopped or controlled. “Social media has been a blessing for us,” Khan acknowledged.

He reiterated that people will not accept the “handlers of the regime change conspiracy because their ideology is tied to money."

Talking about the state of the economy, he said that the government has broken all records of inflation.

"The economy was improving in our government and tax collection was increasing," he said, adding: "All of this was destroyed due to the regime change conspiracy."

The former premier said the incumbent rulers did not have any stake in the country as all their “stolen assets” were stashed abroad.