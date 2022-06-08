Imran vows non-stop movement until ‘imported regime’ thrown out

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said that his party’s movement for real freedom would not stop until the imported regime imposed on people of Pakistan is thrown out and fresh elections are called.

While addressing PTI lawyers’ forum at his Bani Gala residence, he said the imported regime was desperate to put him behind the bars on concocted charges in a bid to stop his movement, but all its dreams would end up in smoke.

“No matter what, no power on earth can stop our fight for real independence as people have realized that it is a do or die matter now,” he declared.

Reiterating his allegations that the incumbent rulers came into power through a US backed foreign conspiracy, Khan asked his supporters to brace themselves up for any situation if he was arrested on fake first information reports (FIRs).

“Come what may this movement for real freedom will not stop till the announcement of early elections,” he maintained.

Speaking about money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said the accused became the judge in his own case which never happened in any civilized society.

“You have to stand up for the rule of law in the country as it is fight for the people of this country and I urge my lawyers’ community to gear up efforts for ensuring rule of law in the country as it is the responsibility of lawyers and judiciary,” he added.

He also lashed out at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding up notification of MPAs on reserved seats of Punjab Assembly, saying the move was aimed at protecting the government of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

“If they [ECP] fill vacant reserved seats, he [Hamza] would lose the majority,” he said. Khan alleged the ECP was working hand in glove with the ruling PML-N to rig next elections, adding “no matter what they do, we will win the elections”.

Speaking about rising fuel and electricity prices, the former prime minister said he had never witnessed such skyrocketing inflation in history of the country.

“When they will go in public, they will hear these two slogans “thieves and traitors” and the people will greet them tomatoes,” he added.

About the derogatory remarks made by India’s ruling BJP party’s leaders against Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said the imported regime should at least take strict action against New Delhi. “I would say the imported regime should cut diplomatic and trade ties with India and take a stand against them like Arab countries are boycotting their products,” he added.

