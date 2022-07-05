ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
BOP 5.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGGL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
GGL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
PTC 6.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.13%)
SNGP 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
TPL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
TPLP 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.05%)
TREET 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
UNITY 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.11%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,057 Decreased By -34.6 (-0.85%)
BR30 14,907 Decreased By -45.7 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,103 Decreased By -245.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,635 Decreased By -101.8 (-0.65%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro slumps as recession risk stalks eurozone

AFP 05 Jul, 2022

LONDON: The euro on Tuesday slumped to its lowest level since 2002 and European stock markets sank as growing recession risks sent shockwaves around the region.

The shared currency fell as low as $1.0298, threatening a push towards dollar parity.

It also dived as investors eyed aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in its fight against inflation, in contrast with the European Central Bank which plans more modest increases.

Stocks indices in Frankfurt, London and Paris shed more than one percent in late morning deals on heightened fears of a prolonged economic downturn across Europe.

Economic growth in the eurozone floundered in June, a key survey showed Tuesday, hit by soaring consumer prices.

S&P Global’s closely-watched monthly purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures corporate confidence, fell to 52.0 in June from 54.8 in May.

Nevertheless, the reading, which was a 16-month low, remains above the 50-point level signalling expansion.

“Growing fears of a recession are hammering the euro lower, whilst the dollar is soaring on bets that the Fed will keep hiking rates aggressively to tame inflation,” City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta told AFP.

“Today’s PMI data from Europe have highlighted the risk of slowing growth at the end of the second quarter and raise the prospect of a contraction in activity in the coming months.”

Energy shares boost European equities but recession fears cap gains

By contrast, most Asian stock markets closed higher on growing speculation that US President Joe Biden is about to roll back some of the Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods.

The mood on trading floors has nevertheless become increasingly gloomy in recent months as observers warn that sharp interest rate hikes aimed at curbing price rises could cause a contraction, compounding uncertainty caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Oil prices were mixed as traders assessed the market with demand outstripping supplies.

Investors were keeping tabs also on fresh Covid outbreaks in China that have triggered City lockdowns.

US markets were set to reopen later Tuesday following July 4 celebrations.

Key figures at around 1000 GMT

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0301 from $1.0431 Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2040 from $1.2116

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.59 pence from 86.09 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 135.76 yen from 135.69 yen

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.2 percent at 7,144.11 points

Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.1 percent at 12,637.22

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 1.3 percent at 5,878.26

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,417.26

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.0 percent at 26,423.47 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 0.1 percent at 21,853.07 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,404.03 (close)

New York - Dow: Closed for public holiday

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.4 percent at $111.88 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.4 percent at $108.90 per barrel

European stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Euro slumps as recession risk stalks eurozone

Roshan Digital Accounts: inflow clocks in at $250mn in June, up 32% month-on-month

With inflation running high, majority expects SBP to hike key interest rate by at least 100bps

Covid-related restrictions: NCOC issues Eid-ul-Azha guidelines

ATC approves 7-day physical remand of Babar Ghauri

Oil may collapse to $65 by year-end amid concerns of demand-crippling recession: Citigroup

Saudi Arabia sets Aug crude prices to Asia at near-record high

Dubai-bound Indian air carrier makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KU sucide attack: ATC sends suspect on physical remand

Oil falls as recession fears boost demand concerns

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to present debt restructure plan to IMF by August

Read more stories