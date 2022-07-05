ANL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
ASC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
ASL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.11%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
KOSM 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PRL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PTC 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 36.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TPLP 19.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.65%)
TREET 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TRG 76.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
WAVES 12.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,063 Decreased By -28.2 (-0.69%)
BR30 14,934 Decreased By -18.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,155 Decreased By -193.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 15,665 Decreased By -71.7 (-0.46%)
CBOT soybeans may fall into $13.67-1/4 to $13.77-1/4 range

Reuters 05 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may break a support at $13.93-1/2 per bushel, and fall into $13.67-1/4 to $13.77-1/4 range.

The rise from the June 24 low of $13.99-1/4 has been totally reversed.

The reversal confirmed a continuation of the downtrend from the June 9 high of $15.84-3/4. The trend closely observes a set of projection levels on the fall from $15.56-3/4.

The contract has briefly pierced below the 138.2% level of $13.93-1/2.

Chances are it may extend to $13.77-1/4. A bounce from the current level may be limited to $14.09-1/2.

Soyabean futures ease, a day after nearing record high

On the daily chart, the current deep fall is against the five-wave cycle from $8.40.

A retracement analysis reveals a break below the support at $14.08-1/2.

The contract may fall towards the next support at $12.99-3/4.

Soybeans

