Hong Kong stocks rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened with gains Tuesday morning thanks to speculation that US President Joe Biden is preparing to wind back some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by Donald Trump.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.02 percent, or 222.81 points, to 22,053.16.

Hong Kong stocks kick off with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 5.70 points, to 3,411.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.19 percent, or 4.25 points, to 2,249.56.