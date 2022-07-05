ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
ASC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
GGGL 11.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
KOSM 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PTC 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
UNITY 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,966 Increased By 13.5 (0.09%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -49.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -28 (-0.18%)
Hong Kong stocks rise at open

AFP 05 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares opened with gains Tuesday morning thanks to speculation that US President Joe Biden is preparing to wind back some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by Donald Trump.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.02 percent, or 222.81 points, to 22,053.16.

Hong Kong stocks kick off with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 5.70 points, to 3,411.13, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange edged up 0.19 percent, or 4.25 points, to 2,249.56.

Hong Kong stocks

