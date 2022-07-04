ANL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.05%)
Hong Kong stocks kick off with losses

AFP 04 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Monday on the back foot as traders returned from a long weekend break to play catch-up with losses across Asia at the end of last week, with fears of a recession the key driver of selling.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.77 percent, or 169.11 points, to 21,690.68.

Hong Kong shares close sharply higher

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.17 percent, or 5.82 points, to 3,381.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.23 percent, or 5.08 points, to 2,214.33.

