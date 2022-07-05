Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Islamabad: The National Coordination Committee on Foreign Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) reviewed the foreign-funded World Bank Project – “Hydro-Met and Climate Services Project worth $ 188 million” and directed expediting the approval and implementation process of the project.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Mian Asad Hayaud Din and was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, Federal Secretary Climate Change, Senior Joint Secretary Climate Change, Joint Secretary Finance Division, DG Pakistan Met, CEO NDRMF, Director Ministry of Aviation and World Bank Team.

Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs welcomed the participants and briefed the purpose of the Hydro-Met and Disaster Risk Management Services Project for Pakistan is to strengthen Pakistan’s Public Sector delivery of reliable and timely Hydro-Meteorological and Disaster Risk Management Services and enhance community resilience to shocks.

He emphasized the need to address the issues of problematic projects on an urgent basis, especially those facing chronic delays so as to pace up disbursements and progress.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Economic Affairs emphasized the need for quick delivery and resolution of issues that are becoming an obstacle to the completion of the project.

For which, he directed tasks to expedite the process of approvals, signings, implementation and monitoring to the involved stakeholders of the project.

During the session, the decisions were recorded and a deadline was given to the executing agencies to be followed rigorously.

The follow-up meeting is decided to be held on 15th of August to discuss further progress and monitor compliance with the decisions.

