ANL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
ASC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.85%)
ASL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
AVN 77.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.98%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
FNEL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.46%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
KOSM 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
PACE 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.83%)
PTC 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.95%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
UNITY 19.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
WAVES 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
BR100 4,077 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.34%)
BR30 14,968 Increased By 14.9 (0.1%)
KSE100 41,298 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -27.9 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Agreements worth $11.362bn signed in 3 quarters of FY22

Tahir Amin Updated 05 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The country has signed new agreements worth $11.362 billion as commitments during the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2021-22 including $2.484 billion with foreign commercial banks, says the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).

The Division released the quarterly report on foreign economic assistance for July–March 2021-22 according to which the Government of Pakistan signed new agreements worth $11.362 billion as commitments including USD 2,484 million with foreign commercial banks, USD 2,440 million with multilateral development partners, USD 1,397 million with bilateral development partners, USD 3,000 million as safe deposits, and USD 2,000 million committed as of Eurobonds.

Among the multilateral development partners, the following banks emerged as the largest partner in terms of new commitments of FEA during the period under review: ADB with USD 1,105 million (45 per cent of multilateral partners), Islamic Development Bank with USD 1,014 million (USD 762 million as short term and USD 252 million as long term), The World Bank committed USD 321 million (13 per cent of multilateral partners).

New commitments are the amounts of FEA which have been committed by the development partners during the observed time and are likely to be disbursed in the next five to six years.

The new commitments are recorded by the EAD after the signing of the “financing instruments” with the development partners. EAD signs each instrument after rigorous consultations and negotiations with the stakeholders including Finance Division, Law and Justice Division and relevant sponsoring/ executing agency of Federal/ Provincial Governments.

In addition to this, the foreign loans signed by the Finance Division are also recorded in the EAD’s database as “Commitments”. The Finance Division raises funds from the international financial institutions and capital markets in the shape of foreign commercial loans and through the issuance of Eurobonds/ Sukuk to stabilize foreign exchange reserves and provide budgetary/ balance of payments support.

Out of the total commitments agreed during Jul-Mar of FY 2021-22, USD 7,525 million (66 per cent of total commitments) was committed by international financial investors under bonds, commercial banks and safe deposits to strengthen the foreign exchange reserves and stabilize the exchange rate.

While 17% of the commitments were earmarked for commodity financing, followed by project financing with USD 1,275 million. An amount of USD 600 million was committed for program financing through ADB to broaden and deepen the financial system, improve fiscal management and to bring financing sustainability in the energy sector to foster growth in Pakistan.

Disbursements of USD 11,935 million during July–March 2022 were mainly under the projects and programs loans/ grants from multilateral, bilateral development partners and financial institutions.

The composition of disbursements is as follows: a) USD 3,949 million or 33 per cent of total disbursements were from the multilateral development partners, mainly ADB, World Bank, and IsDB; b) USD 2,623 million or 22 per cent of total disbursements were from foreign commercial banks; c) USD 2,000 million or 11 per cent of total disbursement were from international bondholders; d) USD 321 million or three per cent of the disbursements were from bilateral development partners particularly Saudi Arabia, China, and USA; e) USD 3,000 million or 25 per cent of total disbursements were recorded under SFD Time deposits.

The Government paid an amount of USD 9,436 million during July–March 2022 on account of debt servicing of external public loans. This consists of principal repayment of USD 8,137 million and interest payments of USD 1,299 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ADB foreign exchange reserves government of pakistan eurobonds foreign commercial banks Economic Affairs Division

Comments

Comments are closed.

Agreements worth $11.362bn signed in 3 quarters of FY22

IMF program ‘on track’, insists Miftah

Imports from Afghanistan: Govt likely to amend Import Policy Order

Free electricity: Hamza follows in Kejriwal’s footsteps

May FCA: Rs9.42/unit tariff hike approved for KE

Govt says power situation to improve in a few days

Govt officials asked to report, deposit all Toshakhana gifts

Police arrest suspect after gunman kills six at US July 4 parade

Hydro-Met, Climate Services: Approval sought for $188m WB-funded project

Iran, Russia and Turkey mull joint car production

Babar Ghauri arrested at Karachi airport

Read more stories