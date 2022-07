LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday sought further arguments on an application challenging an order for auction of assets owned by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a case of illegal allotment of plots on August 15.

The court had already acquitted Mir Shakil and two former officers of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in the reference of 34-year-old illegal land allotment.

