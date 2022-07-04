ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.91%)
Jul 04, 2022
Business & Finance

Nepra allows Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

  • Authority will issue notification after due diligence
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Jul, 2022

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday allowed K-Electric to hike its power tariff by Rs9.66 per unit on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May 2022, reported Aaj News. Nepra will release the notification after due diligence.

K-Electric had sought an increase of Rs11.34 per unit, in order to pass on financial burden of Rs22.65 billion to consumers for May 2022.

During a hearing, Nepra officials asked why K-Electric was not purchasing cheaper electricity, and offered their support to connect K-Electric with the provincial and federal governments for this purpose.

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Nepra also asked why K-Electric was not using cheap oil that it had purchased for power generation.

Officials of the power distributor replied that the entity was using to provide electricity during peak hours, which are from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM, and that the power tariff is significantly higher during these hours.

According to K-Electric, FCA calculation for May 2022 was based on CPPA-G’s requested rate for the month and is subject to adjustment based on determination to be issued by Nepra.

The power utility, in its FCA adjustment request, told the regulator that its dispatches are as per economic merit order (EMO) from its own generating units (with the available fuel resources) and import from external sources.

Munazzah Jul 04, 2022 12:58pm
@Salman, now they are proving that they don't feel their nation. Selfish A Muslim is a person who isn't harmful for other Muslims.
Shabbir Jul 04, 2022 01:46pm
Is there any end to these rise in tariff ??? For how long this previous govt. would be blamed. There appears no seriousness on the public grievances being raised time and again. Nobody talks now of bringing back the money siphoned out that each government was accusing the other. Instead they are increasing the electric tariff and increasing oil prices all the time and now considering selling shares of big companies like Steel Mills, PIA etc....This situation is really alarming showing the weakness and incapability of high ups.....
