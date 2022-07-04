Spot gold may test resistance at $1,820

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,820 per ounce, a break could lead to a gain to $1,829.

The metal has more or less broken a resistance at $1,812.

The break opens the way towards $1,820-$1,829 range.

A falling trendline suggests a target of $1,820 as well.

A fall below $1,805 could confirm the completion of the bounce from $1,783.50 or its first round.

A target of $1,794 will be established accordingly. On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer on July 1 symbolized a strong support around the May 16 low of $1,786.60.

The metal may take a few days to overcome this barrier and fall further.

The hammer also suggests a possible bounce into a range of $1,830-$1,842.