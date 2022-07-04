ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.04%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.04%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.66%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -16.9 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,039 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 41,477 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,786 Decreased By -75.4 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,820

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,820 per ounce, a break could lead to a gain to $1,829.

The metal has more or less broken a resistance at $1,812.

The break opens the way towards $1,820-$1,829 range.

A falling trendline suggests a target of $1,820 as well.

A fall below $1,805 could confirm the completion of the bounce from $1,783.50 or its first round.

Spot gold may retest support at $1,812

A target of $1,794 will be established accordingly. On the daily chart, the long-shadowed hammer on July 1 symbolized a strong support around the May 16 low of $1,786.60.

The metal may take a few days to overcome this barrier and fall further.

The hammer also suggests a possible bounce into a range of $1,830-$1,842.

Gold Prices Spot gold Bullions

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,820

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Read more stories