ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
ASC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.51%)
ASL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.27%)
AVN 78.01 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.53%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.04%)
CNERGY 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
FFL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
FNEL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.89%)
GGL 16.78 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.51%)
GTECH 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.9%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.79%)
MLCF 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.33%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.86%)
PRL 18.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
PTC 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.58%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.37%)
TELE 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
TPL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.52%)
TPLP 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 29.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.86%)
TRG 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.51%)
UNITY 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
YOUW 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.42%)
BR100 4,117 Increased By 16.2 (0.39%)
BR30 15,069 Increased By 42.6 (0.28%)
KSE100 41,630 Increased By 89.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 15,861 Increased By 56.2 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

South Region: Customs Appraisement brings about 32pc revenue growth

Recorder Report 04 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Customs Appraisement (South) Region has achieved an extraordinary growth of 32% in Customs Duty(CD) collection in FY 2021-22 and 41% in total revenue collection including Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty and Income Tax leviable on imports.

In FY 2021-22, the collection of customs duty by Appraisement South was Rs 741 billion as against Rs 562 billion collected in previous fiscal year. Customs duty target of Rs 706.6 billion assigned to Appraisement South Region was thus exceeded by a significant margin. The total duty and taxes collected by Appraisement South in FY 2021-22 were Rs 2363 billion as against Rs 1672 billion collected in previous financial year.

According to an official, due to enhanced focus on revenue collection through administrative measures, Rs 17 billion was collected by Appraisement South through recovery of arrears and auction of uncleared cargo which is substantially more than the previous year.

The revenue growth is also attributed to the efforts of Pakistan Customs to ensure proper assessment of imported goods and implementation of valuation rulings to curb under-invoicing, he added.

Appraisement South Region handles the imports cleared from Karachi Port and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim and comprises of three collectorates: Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (PMBQ), Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (East) and Collectorate of Customs Appraisement (West), Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Excise Duty Sales Tax customs duty Customs Appraisement (South) Region Customs revenue growth Customs revenue collection Income Tax leviable on imports

Comments

1000 characters

South Region: Customs Appraisement brings about 32pc revenue growth

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Finally, beleaguered Sri Lanka grinds to a halt

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Eid-ul-Azha holidays announced

Developers let Chinese farmers pay for homes with watermelons

Read more stories