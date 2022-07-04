All political parties should accept SC’s orders: Elahi

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that it is the responsibility of all political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League and PML-N to accept the orders of the Supreme Court and implement them in good faith. The Assembly session will be held in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court, impartiality and transparency will be ensured in the Assembly including a good and friendly atmosphere and the Assembly officers will conduct their affairs in accordance with the Constitution, law and rules.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that Hamza Shahbaz had also assured the Supreme Court that he and his cabinet would complete the process of by-elections in a fair and transparent manner in the light of the decision. The rulers will not use law enforcement agencies against the opposition and no development schemes or funds will be given in the by-election constituencies. He said that the government should strictly implement the decision of the Supreme Court on transfer posting. If there is a tender in the by-election constituencies, it is the duty of the government to terminate it immediately in the light of the decision of the Supreme Court.

Ch Parvez Elahi further said that as per the decision of the Supreme Court, all political parties, ministers and advisers would not violate the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission and would refrain from interfering in administrative matters.

